UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
May 23 MetLife Inc has the firepower to make acquisitions now but does not feel the need to do them, Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Wednesday.
Kandarian told an investor meeting the company could easily take on deals in the $2 billion to $3 billion range. MetLife is one of several companies that have submitted first-round bids for the Asia life insurance business of ING Groep NV, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017