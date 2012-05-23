May 23 MetLife Inc has the firepower to make acquisitions now but does not feel the need to do them, Chief Executive Steve Kandarian said on Wednesday.

Kandarian told an investor meeting the company could easily take on deals in the $2 billion to $3 billion range. MetLife is one of several companies that have submitted first-round bids for the Asia life insurance business of ING Groep NV, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)