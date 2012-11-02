Nov 2 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life
insurer, said it will sell MetLife Bank's mortgage servicing
portfolio to a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co for an
undisclosed amount, as it looks to exit its bank holding
structure.
The $70 billion servicing portfolio will increase
JPMorganChase Bank's $1.1 trillion servicing business by more
than 5 percent, MetLife said in a statement.
MetLife said in a regulatory filing last Wednesday that it
had begun exploring the sale of MetLife Bank's forward mortgage
servicing assets and operation, and was reporting the business
as divested.
The Federal Reserve last month extended the deadline for
MetLife to resubmit its capital plans while the company works to
complete the sale of its bank deposit-taking operations to GE
Capital.
MetLife has a bank holding company charter because of its
banking unit and is therefore overseen by the Fed. In March, the
company failed a stress test and was blocked by the U.S. central
bank from raising its dividend or buying back shares.
MetLife shares closed at $34.70 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.