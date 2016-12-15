BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
NEW YORK Dec 15 MetLife Inc expects higher interest rates to add $300 million to operating profits through 2019, the insurer said in a filing on Thursday.
The New York-based company, which provides life insurance, annuities and employee benefits, forecast a $45 million operating earnings bump next year, followed by $105 million in 2018 and $150 million in 2019, in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Additionally, MetLife disclosed it would incur $300 million in pretax expenses in 2017 for a cost-cutting program announced earlier this year. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.