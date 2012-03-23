March 23 MetLife Inc is working to shed
its bank holding company status by the end of the second
quarter, after the Federal Reserve blocked the company's plans
to raise its dividend and buy back shares, MetLife's interim
chief financial officer said on Friday.
In slides filed with securities regulators ahead of their
presentation at a UBS conference, Eric Steigerwalt said
MetLife's own calculations put it well above what the Fed
required in its most recent stress testing. The Fed blocked the
insurer's capital plans because its risk-based capital ratio was
less than the central bank required.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)