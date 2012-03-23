March 23 MetLife Inc is working to shed its bank holding company status by the end of the second quarter, after the Federal Reserve blocked the company's plans to raise its dividend and buy back shares, MetLife's interim chief financial officer said on Friday.

In slides filed with securities regulators ahead of their presentation at a UBS conference, Eric Steigerwalt said MetLife's own calculations put it well above what the Fed required in its most recent stress testing. The Fed blocked the insurer's capital plans because its risk-based capital ratio was less than the central bank required. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)