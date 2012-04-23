BRIEF-Allgeier strengthens operations with acquisition of Ciber Germany and Ciber Denmark
April 23 MetLife Inc, the largest life insurer in the United States, will pay $500 million to settle a multi-state investigation into claims payment practices, the office of California's state controller said on Monday.
The investigation related to the use of the Social Security "Death Master" file, which lists those who have recently died. A number of states have accused insurers of using the list to stop making annuity payments to dead customers, but at the same time not using the list to check whether any life insurance policy holders had passed away. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; editing by Andre Grenon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Snap Inc's initial public offering filing seemed to show a company with a basic math problem: the company's cost of revenue for 2016 - the amount it had to spend just to keep the messaging service running - was $47 million higher than its $405 million in sales.
* SeaChange International - Cost-savings actions with respect to North American operations with implementation of restructuring, reduction-in-force