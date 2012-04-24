UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
April 24 Embattled Wal-Mart executive Eduardo Castro-Wright has resigned from the board of MetLife , the largest life insurer in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.
"Over the past weekend, I notified you of recent events that will require my immediate and personal attention," Castro-Wright said in a letter to MetLife CEO Steve Kandarian, a copy of which was filed with securities regulators.
Castro-Wright was named in a weekend New York Times report as a key figure in an alleged foreign bribery scandal at Wal-Mart. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, on Thursday set a lower-than-expected valuation for itself amid mounting investor concerns over the company's still unproven business model, slowing metrics and tight founder control.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 South African banks accused of rigging rand currency dealing should be punished if a report by the competition watchdog is true, the National Treasury said on Thursday.