April 24 Embattled Wal-Mart executive Eduardo Castro-Wright has resigned from the board of MetLife , the largest life insurer in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

"Over the past weekend, I notified you of recent events that will require my immediate and personal attention," Castro-Wright said in a letter to MetLife CEO Steve Kandarian, a copy of which was filed with securities regulators.

Castro-Wright was named in a weekend New York Times report as a key figure in an alleged foreign bribery scandal at Wal-Mart. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)