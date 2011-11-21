* To reorganize business structure into three geographic regions

* CFO William Wheeler named president of the Americas division

* Eric Steigerwalt appointed interim CFO (Rewrites throughout, adds details, background)

Nov 21 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, said it will reorganize its business into three geographic regions, as it focuses on its growing international business, and named a new interim chief financial officer.

The company will operate across three new business regions -- the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), and Asia -- and each region will have its own president.

The reorganization may help MetLife's U.S. business by bundling it together with Latin America, a region the company has aggressively targeted for growth.

By putting the Americas in one business unit, the Latin American operations could offset weakness in its U.S. business, where MetLife faces years of depressed profits from persistently low interest rates.

For the September-ended quarter, MetLife's U.S. business' operating earnings fell 23 percent to $655 million.

International business contributed $578 million in operating earnings during the quarter, up from $189 million a year ago, largely due to its 2010 Alico acquisition, and a strong performance in its Latin American and Asia-Pacific operations.

"To reach its full potential, MetLife needs an organizational structure that leverages the best of both MetLife and Alico," CEO Steven Kandarian said.

The change in MetLife's business also creates a structure that closely matches its international competitors like AIG and AXA SA.

"This structure will lay the foundation for a global company. Each of our new regions have both mature and developing markets...At the same time, we will be able to draw on strengths from across each region to drive collaboration and efficiencies," Kandarian said.

William Wheeler, the company's CFO since 2003, was appointed president of the Americas division. Executive vice president Eric Steigerwalt will serve as the interim CFO.

The company said it is looking for a new chief financial officer.

MetLife's shares fell 3 percent to $29.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore and Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Supriya Kurane