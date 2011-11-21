* To reorganize business structure into three geographic
regions
* CFO William Wheeler named president of the Americas
division
* Eric Steigerwalt appointed interim CFO
(Rewrites throughout, adds details, background)
Nov 21 MetLife Inc, the largest
U.S. life insurer, said it will reorganize its business into
three geographic regions, as it focuses on its growing
international business, and named a new interim chief financial
officer.
The company will operate across three new business
regions -- the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and
Africa), and Asia -- and each region will have its own
president.
The reorganization may help MetLife's U.S. business by
bundling it together with Latin America, a region the company
has aggressively targeted for growth.
By putting the Americas in one business unit, the Latin
American operations could offset weakness in its U.S. business,
where MetLife faces years of depressed profits from persistently
low interest rates.
For the September-ended quarter, MetLife's U.S. business'
operating earnings fell 23 percent to $655 million.
International business contributed $578 million in operating
earnings during the quarter, up from $189 million a year ago,
largely due to its 2010 Alico acquisition, and a strong
performance in its Latin American and Asia-Pacific operations.
"To reach its full potential, MetLife needs an
organizational structure that leverages the best of both MetLife
and Alico," CEO Steven Kandarian said.
The change in MetLife's business also creates a
structure that closely matches its international competitors
like AIG and AXA SA.
"This structure will lay the foundation for a global
company. Each of our new regions have both mature and developing
markets...At the same time, we will be able to draw on strengths
from across each region to drive collaboration and
efficiencies," Kandarian said.
William Wheeler, the company's CFO since 2003, was appointed
president of the Americas division. Executive vice president
Eric Steigerwalt will serve as the interim CFO.
The company said it is looking for a new chief financial
officer.
MetLife's shares fell 3 percent to $29.71 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
