* Adam Hodes ran financial institutions M&A at CS
* Helped MetLife with Alico deal last year
Sept 19 MetLife Inc (MET.N), the largest life
insurer in the United States, said it has hired the co-head of
the financial institutions mergers and acquisitions team at
Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to run its M&A operation.
Adam Hodes will be senior vice president and head of M&A,
answering to the chief financial officer, MetLife said on
Monday.
Hodes is no stranger to MetLife, having helped the company
with its acquisition of Alico from American International Group
Inc (AIG.N) last year, a deal that transformed the company's
profile by making it a much larger international player.
With the Alico deal well on its way to being integrated,
MetLife has made no secret of its desire to keep expanding,
particularly in Latin America.
Hodes, a lawyer by training, had been with Credit Suisse
since 2006. He previously worked with other insurance
companies.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; editing by John
Wallace)