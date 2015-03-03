By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, March 3
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
asked for more time to react to a complaint by MetLife
over their decision to subject the insurer to tougher oversight,
and requested a judgment in the lawsuit early next year.
Critics of the Financial Stability Oversight Council's move
to label MetLife "systemically important" are watching the case
to see if it sheds light on why the regulator gave the insurer a
tag many in the industry fear is harmful to business.
MetLife in January sued the FSOC after it subjected the
insurer to tougher oversight because it said the insurer harbors
enough risk to endanger the financial system should there be
another crisis.
In a court document, the two parties asked the court to
agree to give FSOC, which groups together the heads of the
country's financial regulators, until May 7, rather than March
16, to respond to the insurer's complaint.
"FSOC anticipates filing a motion to dismiss and/or motion
for summary judgment on or before the extended deadline," said
the document, filed in the federal court in Washington.
The parties were asking the court for a decision in the case
in the first few months of 2016, the document said.
The FSOC wields vast powers after the 2007-09 financial
crisis because of its ability to designate companies as
'systemically important," subjecting them to oversight by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
Industry critics say that level of supervision for an
insurer like MetLife puts needless constraints on its business.
Some politicians question the powers the FSOC has gained and say
it shows a lack of transparency in how it designates
systemically important institutions.
