New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
March 4 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, hired Bharat Kannan as head of employee benefits for the Asia region.
Kannan, who will join on March 16, will be based in Tokyo. He will report to president of Asia for MetLife, Christopher Townsend.
Kannan joins from Aon where he spent over 11 years, most recently serving as chief executive of Aon Insurance Brokers Malaysia. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.