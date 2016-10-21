Oct 21 MetLife Inc said it named David
Herzog, former chief financial officer of American International
Group Inc, to its board, effective immediately.
Herzog left AIG in December after nearly eight years as its
finance chief following a management shake-up that was triggered
by activist investor Carl Icahn's push to simplify its
operations.
With the addition of Herzog, MetLife will have 13 directors
on its board. He is also on the board of Ambac Financial Group
Inc.
Herzog previously was a member of the Federal Advisory
Committee on Insurance, which provides advice and
recommendations to the Federal Insurance Office.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)