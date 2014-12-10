Dec 10 Metlife Inc appointed Esther Lee as executive vice president and chief marketing office, effective Jan. 12, 2015.

Lee will lead the global brand and marketing division, managing global marketing, advertising and promotion.

She joins MetLife from AT&T Inc, where she was senior vice president, brand marketing, advertising and sponsorship.

Lee will report to Chief Executive Steven Kandarian. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)