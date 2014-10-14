Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
Oct 14 Insurer MetLife Inc said it appointed Sue Elliott as head of product for UK Employee Benefits.
Sue joins from Just Retirement Group Plc where she was head of Care Solutions and was involved in the company's launch into the UK long-term care market.
MetLife Employee Benefits division has offices in Brighton, employing around 150 people. It is the UK hub for the sales and administration of its employee benefits and individual protection businesses. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.