Oct 14 Insurer MetLife Inc said it appointed Sue Elliott as head of product for UK Employee Benefits.

Sue joins from Just Retirement Group Plc where she was head of Care Solutions and was involved in the company's launch into the UK long-term care market.

MetLife Employee Benefits division has offices in Brighton, employing around 150 people. It is the UK hub for the sales and administration of its employee benefits and individual protection businesses. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)