Aug 2 MetLife Inc still expects it would
hit its long-term targets for return on equity, even if 10-year
U.S. Treasury yields remained at their current historically low
levels, the chief executive of the largest U.S. life insurer
said on Thursday.
On a conference call with analysts, Steve Kandarian said
that while interest rates are much lower now than they were when
the company gave rate sensitivity projections last fall, there
was no additional impact to earnings per share expectations for
this year or next.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)