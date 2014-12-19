(Corrects name to Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC)
throughout)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Insurer Metlife could disrupt
markets if it was forced to sell off illiquid assets should it
land into trouble, U.S. regulators said in a report on Friday,
as they subjected the company to closer oversight.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council voted 9-1 to tag
the largest U.S. insurer as "systemically important," bringing
it under the purview of the Federal Reserve.
It said that Metlife was so big that its failure could
destabilize markets.
Metlife's leverage, a measure of how much it borrows
relative to its own capital, was one of the highest of its
peers, and it might not be able to quickly renew its short-term
borrowings if it was in financial stress, the FSOC report added.
The company might be forced to sell assets to raise money,
but that might not be easy, the FSOC said.
"A large-scale forced liquidation of MetLife's large
portfolio of relatively illiquid assets ... could disrupt
trading or funding markets," the report said.
FSOC, which groups together the heads of the U.S. regulatory
agencies, had made its decision in a closed-door meeting on
Thursday, and had notified the company, which issued a statement
in response on Thursday.
In the statement, Metlife that it was disappointed
by the FSOC's decision and said it was considering whether to
take the regulators to court.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema, Editing by W Simon)