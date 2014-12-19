(Corrects name to Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) throughout)

WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. regulators on Friday sketched several scenarios in which MetLife could exacerbate a financial crisis, motivating their decision to subject the largest U.S. insurer to tougher oversight.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, established to prevent a repeat of the 2007-09 credit collapse, said MetLife could disrupt markets if it was forced to sell off illiquid assets should it land in trouble.

"The Council determined that material financial distress at this company - if it were to occur - could pose a threat to U.S. financial stability," said the FSOC, which includes the heads of the main U.S. regulatory agencies.

MetLife on Thursday became the third U.S. insurer to be tagged "systemically important," which brings it under the purview of the Federal Reserve, and subjects it to tougher capital and liquidity standards.

In a statement, MetLife said it was disappointed by the FSOC's decision and that it was considering whether to take the regulators to court. FSOC itself only announced its 9-1 vote on Friday.

In a 30-page document, it said that MetLife was so big that its failure could destabilize markets.

MetLife's leverage, a measure of how much it borrows relative to its own capital, was among the highest of its peers, and it might not be able to renew its short-term borrowings quickly if it was in financial stress, the FSOC said.

The company could be forced to sell assets to raise money, but that might not be easy, the regulators said.

"A large-scale forced liquidation of MetLife's large portfolio of relatively illiquid assets ... could disrupt trading or funding markets," the report said.

In one scenario, up to 65 money market funds could see their net asset value drop below one dollar - or "break the buck" - if MetLife were to default on certain types of debt, the FSOC said, a problem that could spread to banks.

"Such an event could lead investors to withdraw from short-term funding markets more broadly, which could impair the ability of large financial firms to serve as financial intermediaries," the FSOC said.

The dissenting vote came from Roy Woodall, an independent insurance expert. Adam Hamm, who represents state insurance regulators, also expressed concerns, but he holds no vote.

The FSOC has met with industry groups to address concerns that the designation process is opaque, and that firms do not have adequate time to contest it.