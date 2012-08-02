Aug 2 MetLife Inc could require some "modest" strengthening of statutory reserves in the long term if interest rates remained at their current low levels, the company's interim chief financial officer said on Thursday.

On a conference call with analysts, Eric Steigerwalt also said low rates also continue to put pressure on goodwill for the company's retirement products. He said the company is starting its formal goodwill testing now. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)