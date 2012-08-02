BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 MetLife Inc could require some "modest" strengthening of statutory reserves in the long term if interest rates remained at their current low levels, the company's interim chief financial officer said on Thursday.
On a conference call with analysts, Eric Steigerwalt also said low rates also continue to put pressure on goodwill for the company's retirement products. He said the company is starting its formal goodwill testing now. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.