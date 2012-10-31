Oct 31 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, posted a third-quarter loss on a goodwill
impairment charge, but its operating profit beat market
estimates, helped by strong growth in the Americas.
MetLife reported a loss of $984 million, or 92 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $3.43 billion, or $3.21 per
share, a year earlier.
The results included a $1.6 billion after-tax goodwill
impairment charge the company took during the quarter and a $467
million net derivative loss.
On an operating basis, MetLife earned $1.32 per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average
expected $1.28 per share.
The company said operating earnings at its Americas segment
grew 58 percent, driven by strength in retail and group life
insurance, and significantly lower catastrophe losses.
MetLife shares were marginally up in trading after the bell.
They closed at $35.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.