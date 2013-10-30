BRIEF-Paratek Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering of up to $50 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
Oct 30 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a third-quarter profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates as it paid more in claims and benefits to policyholders.
MetLife reported a net profit of $942 million, or 84 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
The company posted a loss of $984 million, or 92 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier as it took a goodwill impairment charge of $1.6 billion on its U.S. retail annuity business.
The insurer earned $1.34 per share on an operating basis. Analysts expected earnings of $1.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 3 New car registrations in Poland jumped 12.5 percent last month from a year earlier to their highest February level in at least 16 years, as a growing economy prompted more companies to purchase cars, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.
* GMP Capital Inc. reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results