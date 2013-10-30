Oct 30 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a third-quarter profit that narrowly missed analysts' estimates as it paid more in claims and benefits to policyholders.

MetLife reported a net profit of $942 million, or 84 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The company posted a loss of $984 million, or 92 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier as it took a goodwill impairment charge of $1.6 billion on its U.S. retail annuity business.

The insurer earned $1.34 per share on an operating basis. Analysts expected earnings of $1.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.