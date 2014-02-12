* 4th-quarter net profit $877 mln vs $96 mln year earlier
* Derivative loss after tax $358 mln vs $924 mln
* Claims, benefits paid fall 3.4 pct to $10.34 bln year
earlier
* Shares up 1.2 pct after bell
Feb 12 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, reported a better-than-expected nine-fold rise in
quarterly profit, helped by lower claims and a smaller loss on
its derivatives program.
MetLife, whose shares were up about 1 percent after the
bell, has long had a substantial derivatives program designed to
offset volatility in interest rates and foreign currencies.
The insurer's net loss on derivatives fell to $358 million
in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, after tax and other
adjustments, from $924 million a year earlier.
Total claims and benefits paid to policyholders fell 3.4
percent to $10.34 billion.
Net profit rose to $877 million, or 77 cents per share, from
$96 million, or 9 cents per share.
On an operating basis, MetLife earned $1.37 per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.30 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating earnings were boosted by strong results across the
company's group, voluntary and worksite benefits business in the
Americas division.
Revenue in that business rose 38 percent to $231 million,
helped by lower catastrophe losses. Operating earnings in the
company's retail business rose 4 percent to $658 million.
Net investment income rose 2.5 percent to $5.3 billion.
Rival Prudential Financial Inc reported a
lower-than-expected adjusted operating income last week due to
pretax losses related to the weakening of Japanese yen against
the dollar.
MetLife has been focusing on emerging markets such as Asia
and Latin America to boost profit. In December, it bought a
majority stake in AmLife Insurance from its holding company AMMB
Holdings Bhd for about $249 million to expand into
Southeast Asia.
It also signed a 10-year distribution agreement with
Citigroup Inc to sell credit insurance products to Citi
clients in emerging markets till 2025.
MetLife shares closed at $49.88 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.