(Adds details, share movement, compares with estimates)
April 30 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S.
life insurer, reported a 36 percent rise in net income, helped
by a derivative gain linked to credit spreads, but operating
earnings fell short of market expectations as claims increased.
MetLife, whose shares fell about 2 percent in extended
trading on Wednesday, said total claims and benefits rose 4
percent to $9.37 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.
The company, heavily exposed to persistently low U.S.
interest rates, has a large derivatives program designed to
reduce that risk.
MetLife recorded a net derivative gain, after tax and other
adjustments, of $343 million in the quarter compared with a loss
of $630 million in the same period of 2013.
The company also took an after-tax charge of $343 million
related to the sale of its UK pension risk transfer business to
Rothesay Life Ltd.
MetLife Chief Executive Steve Kandarian has tried to scale
back on capital-intensive businesses such as annuities to focus
more on traditional life insurance and pension products.
The insurer's net profit rose to $1.30 billion, or $1.14 per
share, in the quarter from $956 million, or 87 cents per share,
a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the company earned $1.37 per share.
Total operating revenue rose by 1 percent to $17.12 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.39 per share
on revenue of $17.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
MetLife shares were trading at $51 in extended trading,
after closing at $52.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company will hold an earnings conference call on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by
Ted Kerr)