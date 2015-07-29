July 29 MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit due to $593 million in derivatives losses from rising interest rates and the weakening of the dollar against certain currencies.

Net income fell to 92 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.17 per share a year earlier.

Net income fell 22 percent to $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)