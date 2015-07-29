BRIEF-Paypal Holdings CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln vs $14.4 mln in FY 2015
* CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
July 29 MetLife Inc, the biggest U.S. life insurer, reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit due to $593 million in derivatives losses from rising interest rates and the weakening of the dollar against certain currencies.
Net income fell to 92 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.17 per share a year earlier.
Net income fell 22 percent to $1.04 billion. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* Qtrly revenue $8.6 million versus $9.7 million, qtrly loss per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: