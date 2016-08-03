Aug 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 94 percent fall in quarterly profit as the company booked higher derivative losses.

The company's net profit fell to $64 million, or 6 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.04 billion, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, MetLife earned 83 cents per share.

The company's total operating revenue fell 2.3 percent to $16.96 billion.

The insurer uses derivatives to lower risks stemming from interest rates, currency exchange rates and equities.