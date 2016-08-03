Aug 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life
insurer, reported a 94 percent fall in quarterly profit as the
company booked higher derivative losses.
The company's net profit fell to $64 million, or 6 cents per
share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.04 billion,
or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, MetLife earned 83 cents per share.
The company's total operating revenue fell 2.3 percent to
$16.96 billion.
The insurer uses derivatives to lower risks stemming from
interest rates, currency exchange rates and equities.
