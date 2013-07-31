BRIEF-Era Group Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
(Corrects net profit figure in paragraph 3 to $471 million from $471 billion)
July 31 MetLife Inc reported an 80 percent drop in second-quarter profit due to higher derivative losses.
The largest life insurer in the United States, like its peers, is heavily exposed to persistently low interest rates. But it has long had a substantial derivatives program designed to smooth out that risk.
Derivative net losses during the quarter was $1.2 billion, compared with a profit of $1.3 billion a year earlier, the company said.
Net profit fell to $471 million, or 43 cents per share, from $2.26 billion, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BERLIN, March 9 U.S. President Donald Trump's January travel ban had a significant impact on booking rates to the United States for Emirates airline and it has not yet fully recovered, the carrier’s president said on Thursday.
JAKARTA, March 9 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is targeting to resume production of copper concentrate on March 21 at its giant Grasberg mine in Papua, its spokesman said on Thursday, amid an ongoing stoppage of concentrate exports.