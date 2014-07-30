BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a quarterly profit that almost tripled, helped by derivative gains.
Net profit rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $471 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
MetLife recorded a net derivative gain after tax and other adjustments of $202 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion in the same period of 2013.
(Reporting by Avik Das and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.