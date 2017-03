Oct 29 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, said quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by gains from its derivatives program.

The company's net profit rose to $2.06 billion, or $1.81 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $942 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

