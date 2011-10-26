* MetLife shares up 1.3 pct after fell 4 pct

* Fed blocked higher dividend, share buybacks

* Fed will subject MetLife to more stringent test in 2012

* Analyst says dividend, buyback still likely in Q1 2012 (Updates after rebound, adds analyst comment)

Oct 26 Shares of MetLife Inc (MET.N) rebounded into positive territory after falling sharply on Wednesday, as analysts said a regulatory move to block a higher dividend and share buybacks was only temporary.

MetLife shares fell more than 4 percent in early trading, making it the only insurance stock in the S&P 500 to decline, before bouncing back at midday. In late afternoon trading the stock rose 1.3 percent to $33.27.

On Tuesday, MetLife said the Federal Reserve had blocked it from raising its dividend or buying back shares, citing plans to subject the company to a broader and more stringent stress test being planned for 2012. [ID:nL3E7LP3WL]

Though it is predominantly an insurer, MetLife also owns a bank and is registered as a bank holding company, making it subject to Fed oversight. The bank is up for sale, but the planned sale did not affect the Fed's decision.

Barclays Capital, in a note Wednesday, said the company was still likely to raise its dividend at least 8 percent and buy back $1 billion in stock or more, though it would now have to wait until at least the first quarter of next year.

Other analysts said the rejection was more a reflection of Fed policy than anything to do with the company.

"While this news is clearly disappointing, we feel that the reluctance by the Fed was not based on (MetLife)-specific issues," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

MetLife is due to report third-quarter results on Thursday. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace, Gary Hill)