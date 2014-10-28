By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 MetLife will plead
against being branded a super-risky financial firm at a meeting
next week with regulators, a company spokesman said, as the U.S.
insurer tries to escape oversight by the Federal Reserve.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a group of the
main U.S. watchdogs, last month proposed adding MetLife to a
small group of non-banks subject to tougher supervision because
of their critical role in the financial system.
MetLife has said it would contest the designation, which
brings stricter capital requirements, arguing its business does
not have the potential to destabilize the system and that it was
a "source of strength" during the 2007-09 crisis.
FSOC, chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, has a policy
of not naming companies until a decision is final. A Treasury
spokesperson said FSOC had called the Nov. 3 meeting at the
request of a firm it had proposed to designate.
Once MetLife has made its case at the closed meeting, FSOC
must decide within 60 days. Eventually, MetLife could challenge
that final designation in court.
The designations are part of an effort to rein in the
largest and most risky firms after the credit crisis showed how
the collapse of one such firm could roil global markets.
The Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act identifies all banks
with over $50 billion in assets as "systemic", but left it to
FSOC to determine whether some non-banks also deserve the tag.
So far FSOC has tapped two insurers - Prudential
and AIG - for the designation which has subjected them
to supervision by the Federal Reserve on top of existing
oversight by state regulators. GE Capital, the financial
services arm of General Electric, has also been put in
the category.
