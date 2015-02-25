(Adds MetLife comment)
WASHINGTON Feb 25 MetLife Home Loans LLC will
pay $123.5 million to resolve accusations of mortgage lending
violations by the Federal Housing Administration, the U.S.
Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
The department said in a statement the unit, a subsidiary of
MetLife Inc, knowingly violated the False Claims Act
between September 2008 and March 2012 by originating and
underwriting mortgage loans insured by FHA, a "substantial
percentage" of which it already knew did not meet the
underwriting requirements.
MetLife Inc said in a statement it fully cooperated with the
investigation and had already set aside funds to cover the cost
of the settlement.
MetLife Home Loans, which at the time of the violations was
called MetLife Bank, was aware of this through its own internal
quality control measures. It also frequently downgraded its most
risky FHA loans, deemed "significant," to appear to have fewer
problems.
"Why say significant when it feels so good to say moderate,"
one MetLife quality control employee wrote in an email,
according to the Department of Justice statement.
The settlement is the latest the U.S. government has reached
with financial firms over the underwriting of sub-standard
mortgage loans.
Several lenders, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co,
Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Deutsche
Bank AG have resolved federal lawsuits over
FHA-insured loans.
"As this settlement shows, we will continue to hold
accountable financial institutions that elected to ignore the
rules," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Joyce R. Branda
of the Justice Department's Civil Division.
