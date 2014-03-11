WELLINGTON, March 11 New Zealand retirement village operator Metlifecare Ltd on Tuesday said it expected full-year underlying profit to come in between NZ$34 million-NZ$38 million ($28.78 million-$32.16 million).

The guidance from Metlifecare, which operates 23 villages around the country, followed a rise in first-half profit to NZ$15.3 million. The company has said it expects to see further growth from developments underway. ($1 = 1.1815 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Miral Fahmy)