BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
WELLINGTON, March 11 New Zealand retirement village operator Metlifecare Ltd on Tuesday said it expected full-year underlying profit to come in between NZ$34 million-NZ$38 million ($28.78 million-$32.16 million).
The guidance from Metlifecare, which operates 23 villages around the country, followed a rise in first-half profit to NZ$15.3 million. The company has said it expects to see further growth from developments underway. ($1 = 1.1815 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
BOSTON, March 13 Billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Monday with a roughly $3 billion loss after he sold his entire stake in the ailing drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months.
NEW YORK, March 13 JPMorgan Chase & Co has sent some wealth management customers letters this month notifying them that they could be moved to the firm's self-directed platform soon ahead of a pending Labor Department retirement regulation, the bank said on Monday.