WELLINGTON, June 21 Metlifecare Ltd :
Metlifecare Amends Merger Terms and Updates Market
Leading retirement village and aged care provider, Metlifecare
Limited (NZX:MET), today announced amended consideration and
financing terms for its proposed acquisition of Vision Senior
Living Limited (VSL) and Private Life Care Holdings Limited
(PLC).
The amendments were agreed by the Company, the VSL and PLC
shareholders and the Company's banking syndicate prior to
today's shareholder meeting to vote on the transaction. The
majority of Metlifecare's institutional shareholders have
advised that the transaction, following these amendments, will
be supported. Metlifecare's Independent Directors and
management are confident that the proposed acquisition will
receive the requisite support at today's meeting.
The amendments are:
* A reduction in the consideration to Vision shareholders from
20m shares to 10m shares.
* Instead of raising additional capital from third party
investors to reduce debt, Metlifecare will rationalise its
property asset portfolio to provide further headroom in its
balance sheet. This change has the full support of Metlifecare's
banking syndicate.
* Metlifecare expects that recent transactions in the retirement
village industry and wider economic activity will lead to
changes in its discount rates and property price growth
assumptions. Initial discussions and analysis indicate that
these changes will result in a reduction to Metlifecare's net
sssets of between 15% and 20% relative to 31 December 2011.
