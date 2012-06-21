WELLINGTON, June 21 - (The following statement was released
by the company)
Metlifecare's minority shareholders have today voted in
favour of the merger of Metlifecare with Vision Senior Living
and Private Life Care Holdings, thereby creating one of New
Zealand's largest aged care and retirement village providers.
The merger provides a number of financial and strategic
benefits for Metlifecare, including:
* An enhanced platform to drive growth and shareholder value
* Complementary village portfolios in premium locations
* Increased presence in the key Auckland and Bay of Plenty
markets
* Access to strong development expertise and property suitable
for development
* Immediate cash flow accretion
* Initial cost synergies.
"The merger is a significant milestone for the Company and
brings with it a number of benefits for Metlifecare and our
shareholders", said Metlifecare Independent Director, Mr Brent
Harman.
As previously communicated, the transaction is subject to
various conditions with settlement due in late July. The next
significant event will be the previously indicated sell down of
shares by Retirement Villages New Zealand (RVNZ). Further
details on the share offer will be made available to
shareholders in due course.