WELLINGTON Nov 2 New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd plans to raise up to NZ$45.5 million ($36 million) through a combined new share offer and share buyback, while its major shareholder will reduce its stake to no more than 55 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

It said the capital restructuring would give it a platform for growth and unlock value for shareholders.

Shares in the company, which were on a trading halt, closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.26. ($1=NZ$1.26) (Gyles Beckford)