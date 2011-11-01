* Raising cash through share issue

* Main shareholder reducing stake, keeping control

* Looking to return to dividends in 2012 (Adds detail, quote)

WELLINGTON, Nov 2 New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd will raise new capital to fund expansion and return to paying dividends, as its major shareholder also reduces its stake, the company said on Wednesday.

The company will raise up to NZ$45.5 million ($36.1 million) through a combined new share sale and share purchase plan.

The Australian-based majority shareholder, Retirement Villages Ltd, will reduce its stake to between 50 and 55 percent from nearly 82 percent, worth NZ$50 million to NZ$70 million, boosting liquidity in the stock.

"The current range of initiatives would enable...the company to immediately pursue some of the profitable brownfield growth opportunities and pursue future growth in a focused way," managing director Alan Edwards said.

The restructuring would also see the company resume paying dividends of between 2 and 4 cents a share from the end of the 2012 fiscal year.

Shares in the company, which were on a trading halt, closed on Tuesday at NZ$2.26.

Metlifecare is the third-biggest listed retirement village operator by capitalisation after Ryman Healthcare and the newly listed Summerset Group . ($1=NZ$1.26) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Ed Davies)