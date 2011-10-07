(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, Oct 7 - The Board of Directors of Metlifecare has determined to undertake a strategic review of its capital and ownership structure.

The review will consider a range of initiatives to improve the capital structure and share trading liquidity to more appropriately position the company to capitalise on future growth opportunities.

It is expected the strategic review will be completed within the next 10 days following which we expect a further announcement to the market would be made.

Goldman Sachs has been engaged to advise Metlifecare on this strategic review.