WELLINGTON May 7 New Zealand rest home operator
Metlifecare Ltd said on Monday it has signed deal to
buy two retirement villages through the issue of shares worth
NZ$113 million ($90 million) to expand its business.
Metlifecare will issue about 51.5 million new shares to
acquire unlisted Vision Senior Living Limited and Private Life
Care Holdings Limited (PLC).
As part of the deal, Metlifecare will issue an additional
4.2 million shares for NZ$10 million in capital raised from the
existing Vision shareholders to pay down debt.
It said it would refinance the existing debt of both
companies being bought through an extension of its own
facilities.
The move will improve Metlifecare's portfolio balance
between mature villages, developing villages and growth
opportunities, the company said.
"The merger will be immediately cash flow accretive," said
Alan Edwards, managing director of Metlifecare.
Vision is owned 68 percent by private equity funds managed
by Goldman Sachs and the balance by private shareholders in
Arrow International Group Limited.
PLC is fully-owned by Retirement Villages New Zealand
Limited, a unit of unlisted investment fund, Retirement Villages
Group (RVG), Metlifecare's major shareholder.
RVG would sell down its enlarged shareholding to retail
investors to take its stake below 50 percent, but had undertaken
not to hold less than 35 percent for at least 12 months.
The transaction is conditional upon regulatory approval,
shareholder approval and certain third party consents.
Metlifecare, the third-biggest listed retirement village
operator by capitalisation after Ryman Healthcare and
the newly listed Summerset Group, was advised by Grant
Samuel & Associates.
Its shares last traded down 4.6 percent at NZ$2.10. So far
this year the stock has fallen around 3 percent compared with an
8 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.
($1=NZ$1.26)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)