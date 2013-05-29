China cbank chief says making monetary policy neutral will help supply-side reforms
BEIJING, March 10 Making monetary policy neutral will help China's supply-side reforms, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
WELLINGTON May 30 New Zealand rest home operator Metlifecare Ltd said it was raising NZ$70 million ($56.7 million) through a share issue to cut debt and fund future expansion.
It said it planned to issue shares to institutional and other investors, and would offer existing shareholders a chance to buy further shares in due course.
The issue has been underwritten by Goldman Sachs, which is also managing the issue.
The capital raising follows Metlifecare's acquisition of the unlisted Vision Senior Living Limited and Private Life Care Holdings Limited (PLC) last year.
Metlifecare Is New Zealand's third-biggest listed retirement village operator by capitalisation, after Ryman Healthcare and Summerset Group.
Its shares were placed on a trading halt while the new shares were placed. They closed on Wednesday at NZ$3.38.
($1=NZ$1.2345)
(Gyles Beckford)
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute five new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
March 10 Omani conglomerate Golden Group plans to tap the market for sukuk, or Islamic bonds, for the first time later this year under a 200 million rials ($519.5 million) sukuk programme, according to the bank arranging the transaction.