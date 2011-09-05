JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa-listed copper
producer Metorex expects demand and prices for the
industrial metal to remain strong, its chief executive Terence
Goodlace said on Monday.
"The copper price has been pretty resilient and from our
perspective the fundamentals around copper are still very
strong," he told Reuters.
He also said output at the company's Kinsenda project in the
Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was likely to start by
the end of 2013.
Metorex is the takeover target of Chinese metals group
Jinchuan and Goodlace said that the new owners may take an
"accelerated view" on the development of its rich pipeline of
brownfield and greenfield projects.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)