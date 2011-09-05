JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa-listed copper producer Metorex expects demand and prices for the industrial metal to remain strong, its chief executive Terence Goodlace said on Monday.

"The copper price has been pretty resilient and from our perspective the fundamentals around copper are still very strong," he told Reuters.

He also said output at the company's Kinsenda project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was likely to start by the end of 2013.

Metorex is the takeover target of Chinese metals group Jinchuan and Goodlace said that the new owners may take an "accelerated view" on the development of its rich pipeline of brownfield and greenfield projects. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)