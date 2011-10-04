* S.Africa, Zambia competition authorities back deal
(Adds UBS comments, details)
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 South Africa and Zambia have
approved the $1.1 billion bid by China's Jinchuan Group for
copper and cobalt producer Metorex , bringing closer
prospects for the deal to be finalised by November.
With approval from China still awaited, Metorex said on
Tuesday that South Africa's Competition Commission and Zambia's
Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have both backed
the acquisition.
Jinchuan's 9.1 billion rand bid in July trumped an offer by
Brazilian giant Vale .
Metorex said it had also received consent from Zambia's ZCCM
Investments Holdings and Democratic Republic of Congo's
Gecamines, which have shares in the company's operations.
It said it had yet to secure approval from Zambia's finance
ministry and Chinese authorities but expected the transaction to
close in November.
Some analysts have said the sharply falling copper price may
affect Jinchuan's appetite for the bid but UBS said in a note
the fundamentals for the deal were still strong.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange traded
at $6,925.50 at 1504 GMT, down from Monday's close of $6,990.
"We believe this is a strategic purchase for
China. Jinchuan will use Metorex as a platform to expand
operations in Africa," UBS said.
Analysts said the deal is unlikely to be hit by a recent
change of government in Zambia, Africa's biggest copper
producer, despite new president Michael Sata's anti-Chinese
rhetoric during his election campaign.
Sata has toned down his anti-China stance since being
elected and met Beijing's ambassador on his first working day in
another sign that he is prepared to work with Chinese firms that
have poured more than $2 billion into developing the mining
sector.
UBS said Metorex's operations in Zambia account for only
around 2 percent of its copper output .
The company's shares closed up 0.13 percent at 7.85 rand,
compared with a 2.34 percent fall in the broader All-share index
.
The miner will be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange after the deal is completed.
($1 = 8.234 South African Rand)
(Editing by Agnieszka Flak and David Cowell)