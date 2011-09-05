* H1 copper output up 5 pct, cobalt up 18 pct
* H1 adj. headline EPS up 155 pct
* Forecasts production at current levels
(Adds details, quotes, shares)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African miner Metorex
, the takeover target of Chinese metals group Jinchuan,
reported a 155 percent rise in first-half profit on Monday,
boosted by strong copper prices and higher output, and forecast
production at current levels.
Chief Executive Terence Goodlace said he expected demand and
prices for the industrial metal to remain strong on the back of
stressed supply.
"The copper price has been pretty resilient and from our
perspective the fundamentals around copper are still very
strong," he told Reuters.
Metorex, with operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo
(DRC) and Zambia, said copper production during the six months
to the end of June rose 5 percent to 26,562 tonnes, while output
of cobalt increased 18 percent to 1,890 tonnes.
Similar production is expected until output at the company's
Kinsenda project in the DRC starts by the end of 2013, Goodlace
said.
He also said Metorex, with a busy project pipeline and
potential for expansion, is also seeking to more than double its
current annual copper production of around 50,000 tonnes,
although the timeline for the expansion is unclear.
Goodlace said the new owners may take an "accelerated view"
on the development of the company's projects.
Last week Metorex shareholders voted overwhelmingly in
favour of accepting Jinchuan's 9.1 billion rand ($1.3 billion)
offer for the company.
The takeover is still subject to regulatory approvals in
South Africa, China, Zambia and the DRC, which the company
expects to complete by December. The miner will be delisted from
the Johannesburg Stock Exchange after that.
Goodlace said the miner was not actively looking for any
other assets while the takeover was being completed, although he
added that, internally, the company is "always on the lookout".
Metorex reported adjusted headline earnings per share for
the six months to the end of June rose 155 percent to 4.5 U.S.
cents. Headline EPS are the main profit gauge in South Africa
and exclude certain one-time items.
The figure excludes a non-recurring amortisation charge at
its Ruashi mine of 0.6 U.S. cents per share.
Goodlace said the company had resolved technical problems at
its Ruashi copper mine in the DRC and although there were
challenges with power supplies there, the situation was under
control and there was no impact on production.
Cost pressures remained across its operations, he added.
Shares in Metorex were down 0.4 percent at 8.32 rand by 0911
GMT. The stock is up nearly 60 percent so far this year,
compared with a 4.98 percent drop in Johannesburg's All-Share
index .
($1 = 7.074 South African Rand)
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Jon Loades-Carter)