By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African miner Metorex , the takeover target of Chinese metals group Jinchuan, reported a 155 percent rise in first-half profit on Monday, boosted by strong copper prices and higher output, and forecast production at current levels.

Chief Executive Terence Goodlace said he expected demand and prices for the industrial metal to remain strong on the back of stressed supply.

"The copper price has been pretty resilient and from our perspective the fundamentals around copper are still very strong," he told Reuters.

Metorex, with operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, said copper production during the six months to the end of June rose 5 percent to 26,562 tonnes, while output of cobalt increased 18 percent to 1,890 tonnes.

Similar production is expected until output at the company's Kinsenda project in the DRC starts by the end of 2013, Goodlace said.

He also said Metorex, with a busy project pipeline and potential for expansion, is also seeking to more than double its current annual copper production of around 50,000 tonnes, although the timeline for the expansion is unclear.

Goodlace said the new owners may take an "accelerated view" on the development of the company's projects.

Last week Metorex shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting Jinchuan's 9.1 billion rand ($1.3 billion) offer for the company.

The takeover is still subject to regulatory approvals in South Africa, China, Zambia and the DRC, which the company expects to complete by December. The miner will be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange after that.

Goodlace said the miner was not actively looking for any other assets while the takeover was being completed, although he added that, internally, the company is "always on the lookout".

Metorex reported adjusted headline earnings per share for the six months to the end of June rose 155 percent to 4.5 U.S. cents. Headline EPS are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-time items.

The figure excludes a non-recurring amortisation charge at its Ruashi mine of 0.6 U.S. cents per share.

Goodlace said the company had resolved technical problems at its Ruashi copper mine in the DRC and although there were challenges with power supplies there, the situation was under control and there was no impact on production.

Cost pressures remained across its operations, he added.

Shares in Metorex were down 0.4 percent at 8.32 rand by 0911 GMT. The stock is up nearly 60 percent so far this year, compared with a 4.98 percent drop in Johannesburg's All-Share index . ($1 = 7.074 South African Rand) (Editing by Ed Stoddard and Jon Loades-Carter)