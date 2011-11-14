* Yet to secure some approvals from China, Zambia

* Expects deal to be finalised by end December (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 China's antitrust regulator has approved a $1.2 billion bid for South Africa's Metorex by Jinchuan Group, Metorex said on Monday, with the deal now expected to be finalised by the end of December.

Jinchuan's 9.1 billion rand ($1.2 billion) bid in July trumped an offer by Brazilian giant Vale. South Africa's Competition Commission and Zambia's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have both backed the acquisition.

Metorex said in a statement that China's Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce had unconditionally granted approval for the deal.

It said the deal was yet to secure the remaining consent from China, including approval of the acquisition of overseas assets, as well as an exemption from the Zambian Securities and Exchange Commission from any obligation to make a mandatory offer to minority shareholders of Chibuluma.

The company has operations in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

Metorex owns 85 percent of Chibuluma copper mine, while the Zambia government and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines hold the remaining stake.

Metorex said its expected to the deal to be finalised by end December, with the miner delisting from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in January.

Metorex shares were up 1.07 percent to 8.50 rand as of 0725 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in JSE's All-share Index.

($1 = 7.875 South African Rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)