JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South African copper and cobalt miner Metorex said on Friday it expected Nov. 25 to be its last day of trade on the Johannesburg bourse before it is taken over by Chinese metals group Jinchuan.

Metorex shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting Jinchuan's 9.1 billion rand ($1.3 billion) offer. The mining group also said the official termination of its Johannesburg listing was expected around Dec. 6.

The takeover is still subject to regulatory approvals in South Africa, China, Zambia and Democratic Republic of Congo. ($1 = 7.008 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)