DUESSELDORF, Germany Oct 13 A Munich lawyer has queried whether German retailer Metro should be allowed to consolidate in its accounts consumer electronics unit MediaMarkt-Saturn, which makes up around 30 percent of sales at the group.

Oliver Krauss says a dispute over shareholder rights at the unit may mean Metro does not enjoy the authority required for full consolidation in its accounts.

While Metro owns 75 percent of the Media-Saturn holding, decisions must be approved by a majority of 80 percent, effectively giving founders Erich Kellerhals and Leopold Stiefel a veto.

Metro tried to get around the veto by setting up a separate advisory board at the unit, but a court ruled earlier this week that big decisions still had to be approved by 80 percent of the shareholders.

Krauss said the public row and legal battle over the unit had called into question Metro's authority and that the IAS accounting rules stipulated that a company must have control if it wishes to include a subsidiary in its books.

Metro said in response that the legal process had no effect on the consolidation of Media-Saturn.

"The rights of the minority shareholders are not in conflict with a consolidation of Media-Saturn," a spokesman said.

German shareholder protection association DSW said Metro had to clarify the situation and that it should find a way to resolve the row with Kellerhals and Stiefel.

Kellerhals's investment company said it acknowledged with interest the lawyer's concerns.

Krauss, who owns some shares in Metro, said he had written to Juergen Kluege, Metro supervisory board chairman and also chief executive of top Metro shareholder Haniel.

Haniel confirmed a letter had been received but that it had been passed on to Metro.

Shares in Metro fell 2 percent on Thursday to 31.03 euros, hurt by a profit warning from French rival Carrefour . (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Will Waterman)