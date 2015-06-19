FRANKFURT, June 19 German retailer Metro AG
will invest more in its online and international
operations following the 2.8 billion-euro ($3.18 billion) sale
of its Kaufhof department store chain, its chief executive said
in a magazine interview.
Metro aims to open more of its Media Markt and Saturn
discount electronics stores outside of Germany, Olaf Koch told
business weekly WirtschaftsWoche.
"We plan an expansion of our investments in digital
businesses, modernisation of older stores, more stores for Media
Markt and Saturn as well as for Metro Cash & Carry, also in new
countries," Koch told the magazine.
Koch's comments come after Canada's Hudson's Bay Co
agreed to buy Germany's leading department store chain, Kaufhof,
from Metro.
Metro's Real-branded stores are considering an online-based
delivery service with partners such as Munich-based Tiramizoo,
he said.
Hudson's Bay has said it aims to expand Kaufhof's e-commerce
"aggressively" to take advantage of the role its stores can play
as local distribution centres to beat online-only rivals, a
strategy dubbed "omnichannel" shopping in retail jargon.
E-commerce is growing fast in Germany, which is Amazon's
second-biggest market, but stores such as Kaufhof have
been slower than their North American rivals to integrate online
fully with their stores.
Metro, Europe's fourth-largest retailer, sold Kaufhof to
focus on developing its cash-and-carry and consumer-electronics
businesses and has sold off other businesses in recent years to
reduce debt.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Jason Neely)