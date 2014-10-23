BERLIN Oct 23 Germany's Metro said it was satisfied being the owner of department store chain Kaufhof after a report that the owner of rival chain Karstadt wanted to make an offer.

"The situation is completely unchanged," a spokesman for Metro said in a statement on Thursday. "We have always said that for us to sell Kaufhof, we must have a suitable price with solid funding and a long-term strategy."

Trade magazine Lebensmittel Zeitung earlier reported that Rene Benko, the Austrian property investor and owner of struggling Karstadt had wanted to bid between 2.5 and 2.7 billion euros ($3.2-$3.4 billion) for Kaufhof, higher than a bid made when he previously attempted and failed to buy the chain.

Earlier, a spokesman for Signa, the property vehicle owned by Benko, said the report was unfounded.

(1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)