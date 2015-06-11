BRIEF-New Age Beverages to buy assets from Marley Beverage Co
* New Age Beverages Corp - on March 23, entered asset purchase agreement whereby co agreed to acquire substantially all of operating assets of Marley Beverage Co
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 11 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay is seen as in the lead in a bidding battle for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, with a decision possible next week, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Metro said last month it was in talks about selling Kaufhof and repeated that conditions for a sale were an appropriate price, a convincing concept for the future of the chain, and solid financing.
Sources had previously told Reuters that Hudson's Bay had made a non-binding offer with a value similar to a separate bid made by Austrian investor Rene Benko, who offered 2.9 billion euros ($3.25 billion) for Kaufhof. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson)
March 29 Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.