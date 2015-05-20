* Talks with Canada's HBC continuing - sources
* HBC has made no formal offer yet - sources
* Austria's Rene Benko made fresh offer - source
* Handelsblatt says Benko offers 2.9 bln euros
* Metro shares up 0.9 pct
(Recasts with Metro comment, adds analyst)
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 20 German retailer
Metro confirmed on Wednesday that it was in talks over
the sale of its department store chain Kaufhof.
A Metro spokesman said the group had not reached any
decisions yet and repeated a long-standing position that
conditions for a sale were appropriate price, a convincing
concept for the future of the chain, and solid financing.
Sources told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the bidding
for Kaufhof is heating up, with the owner of rival Karstadt
making a new takeover offer and talks with Canadian retailer
Hudson's Bay continuing.
Shares in Metro rose as much as 3.6 percent to a two-week
high in early trade on Wednesday, but later pared their gains to
trade up 0.9 percent at 1033 GMT.
Metro has long said it would be prepared to sell the
department store chain for a fair price as it focuses on
developing its cash-and-carry and consumer electronics
businesses.
Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday that Canada's Hudson's Bay had examined Kaufhof's
books but had not yet made a formal offer.
Sources had told Reuters last month that the company, which
operates Hudson's Bay in Canada and U.S. luxury chains Saks
Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, was interested in Kaufhof.
Austrian investor Rene Benko, who owns Karstadt via his
Signa Holding vehicle, has also looked at the books and has made
a fresh bid for Kaufhof, one person had said on Tuesday.
Speculation has surfaced often that Benko wants to merge
Germany's two major department store chains.
Benko bid for Kaufhof at the end of 2011, but Metro put the
sale on ice at the start of 2012. However, Benko seems prepared
to make more concessions this time, including keeping the
Kaufhof head office in Cologne, one source said.
German daily business paper Handelsblatt put Benko's offer
around 2.9 billion euros ($3.21 billion), citing sources.
Commerzbank analyst Juergen Elfers said the fact two parties
are interested in Kaufhof could help drive up the price.
"Such a bidding scenario would be good news for shareholders
as this would raise the probability of a deal emerging this time
around," he wrote in a note.
Signa declined to comment, while HBC was not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 0.9020 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Kirsti Knolle/Jeremy Gaunt)