FRANKFURT, June 13 German retailer Metro AG
will not compromise on price for a sale of its
department store chain Kaufhof and other factors such as solid
financing will also be important in the decision, Finance Chief
Mark Frese was quoted as saying.
Frese told finance daily Boersen-Zeitung in its Saturday
edition that shareholders should not expect a special dividend
payout in the wake of the sale.
"We're looking for a good price, solid financing and - very
importantly - for a sustainable concept," he told the paper in
an interview. "Kaufhof has had fantastic development. A sale
below its value can be ruled out."
Metro is focusing on a price range of up to 3 billion euros
($3.38 billion), the paper said, adding that Metro had received
offers between 2.7 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Canadian retailer Hudson's
Bay Co was in the lead in a bidding battle for Kaufhof,
with a decision possible next week. Metro has long been keen to
sell Kaufhof to focus on its core cash-and-carry and consumer
electronics businesses.
Sources had previously told Reuters that Hudson's Bay had
made a non-binding offer for Kaufhof with a value similar to a
separate bid by Austrian investor Rene Benko, who offered 2.9
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
