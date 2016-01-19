* Investment firm of Kellerhals calls for capital increase

* Seeking 115 mln euros of capital

* Says prepared to acquire Metro's stake in Media-Saturn

* Metro says sees no need for capital increase (Adds further comments by Becker, background)

By Matthias Inverardi and Nikola Rotscheroth

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 19 Europe's biggest electronics chain Media-Saturn needs an urgent capital increase and majority owner Metro should inject some proceeds from recent asset sales, according to the investment firm of Media-Saturn's founder.

Billionaire founder Erich Kellerhals still owns nearly 22 percent of Media-Saturn and has regularly clashed with Metro over its management of the business, most notably over chain's move into the fast-growing online market.

Ralph Becker, head of Kellerhals investment firm Convergenta, told Reuters in an interview that if Metro was not willing to inject more capital, then Kellerhals was interested in buying the German retailer's stake.

"Given the fact that Metro has the necessary capital due to asset sales, we see that now would be a good time for a capital increase to sustainably strengthen Media-Saturn," Becker said.

Kellerhals opened the first Media Markt store in Munich in 1979. In 1988, he entered into a partnership with the forerunner of the Metro Group, bringing Media Markt together with the Saturn chain to drive a global expansion.

The chain initially struggled to respond to the rise of competition from ecommerce - hamstrung by strategic differences between Metro and Kellerhals - but is now investing heavily in its online business, which is helping sales recover.

Becker said investment in ecommerce and other new service offerings meant Media-Saturn was burning cash and the business areas that Metro sees as strategic were losing money heavily.

He said a capital increase would allow Media-Saturn to invest even more online, though it should not buy any more loss-making firms such Redcoon, which it acquired in 2011.

Becker proposed a capital increase of 115 million euros ($125.4 million) for Media-Saturn, towards which Convergenta would pay a proportion based on its share of the ownership, but said Metro had rejected the idea.

Metro said it was not categorically opposed to a capital increase at Media-Saturn but did not believe it was necessary.

A Metro spokesman said if Convergenta made a concrete offer for the rest of Media-Saturn, the retailer would look at it.

Metro, which recently sold its Kaufhof department stores and cash-and-carry business in Vietnam, wants to use the proceeds to invest in modernising its stores, making acquisitions and expanding to new countries. ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Maria Sheahan and David Clarke)