BERLIN Feb 11 German retailer Metro reported a bigger fall than expected in operating profit on Thursday, which it blamed on the weakness of the Russian rouble.

Metro said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, fell 7 percent to 828 million euros ($935.9 million), mainly due to currency effects of around 40 million, compared with analyst forecasts for 852 million.

Metro, which had already reported last month that sales in the October to December quarter fell to 17.1 billion euros, confirmed the group's full-year forecast, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and EBIT, excluding special items.

